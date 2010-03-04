Man charged in Thursday afternoon shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man charged in Thursday afternoon shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for the shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of Peggy's Superette on Moeling Street in Lake Charles.

Authorities have charged 21-year-old Tony James Bernard with negligent injury and obstruction of justice.

Bernard is accused of shooting a female in the leg while she was standing outside of Peggy's Superette on Thursday afternoon.

According to Lake Charles Police, Bernard came into the police station after he heard of a woman being shot. The man said he was handling a gun in a friends car when it accidentally went off, injuring himself in the process. He told police he left the scene not knowing he had shot someone else.

Bernard was transported to a local hospital for treatment before he was taken to Calcasieu Correctional.

