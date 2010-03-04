Impatient drivers put school bus students in danger

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Many say, they carry our most precious cargo. Day in and day out school buses bring children to and from school. But, now there is growing concern about their safety while on the bus, after two bus accidents in Calcasieu parish in the last two weeks. Bus drivers have now said some people just refuse to obey the school bus stop signs.

"Everyday, just about, we hear someone has passed my stop signs. They're not watching," said School bus driver Jane Milstead. "If they would give us just a little extra time. If we're stopping, we try and give them enough warning that we're stopping. If they would just wait for just a few minutes. We'll be finished, we'll be out of their way."

But, unfortunately often times people do not wait. Milstead said, for some, the thought of getting stuck behind a bus is enough to have them break the law.

"Don't try to beat it. That's what causes accidents," said Milstead.

The Calcasieu parish school board is mounting cameras on the bus to try and catch drivers who disregard the bus signals. The video will be monitored by a company called On Go. When a driver breaks the law, the video is sent to the Sheriff's office, and the violator will be ticketed.

"We're very excited about this, because this is another tool to protect our children," said Commander James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

So, before you decide to take a chance and go around, remember it could end up costing you.



