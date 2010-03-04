IRS holding millions of dollars in unclaimed tax refunds

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - According to the IRS, they're holding unclaimed refunds from 2006 that total more than $1.3 billion dollars.

IRS officials say more than a million people did not file that year, but you can still get your money if you file with the IRS no later than April 15.

The law requires that the return be properly addressed, mailed and postmarked by that date.

The IRS estimates that the average amount of unclaimed refunds is about $600.

The number to call to request a 2006 tax form is 1-800-TAX-FORM, that's 1-800-829-3676.

