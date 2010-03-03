Six local high school teams still in playoffs

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Six local high school basketball teams are still alive in the state playoffs.

Listed below are the boys and girls teams that will play Thursday through Saturday.

Boys Class 5A Quarterfinals

Sulphur vs. Hammond: Game on Friday

Boys Class 4A Quarterfinals

Washington Marion vs. Northside: Game on Friday

Boys Class B

Centerville vs. Fairview: Game on Friday

Girls Class 4A Championship Game

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Jennings: Game on Saturday

Girls Class B Semi-finals

Fairview vs. Hathaway: Game on Thursday

