Six local high school teams still in playoffs

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Six local high school basketball teams are still alive in the state playoffs.
Listed below are the boys and girls teams that will play Thursday through Saturday.
Boys Class 5A Quarterfinals
Sulphur vs. Hammond: Game on Friday
Boys Class 4A Quarterfinals
Washington Marion vs. Northside: Game on Friday
Boys Class B
Centerville vs. Fairview: Game on Friday
Girls Class 4A Championship Game
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Jennings: Game on Saturday
Girls Class B Semi-finals
Fairview vs. Hathaway: Game on Thursday
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.