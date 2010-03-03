Arrest warrant for Lafayette official recalled

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A warrant for Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Brandon Shelvin for missing a court hearing regarding an $8,300 debt has been recalled after the councilman met with representatives from the bank trying to collect the money.

A judge on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Shelvin after he failed to appear at a court hearing related to a judgment Hancock Bank had obtained for not paying off a line of credit.

Judge Glennon Everett had ordered Shelvin to appear in court and answer detailed questions about his income and assets, information that could be used to help the bank collect the debt.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Stansbury tells The Advocate that the warrant was recalled Tuesday after Shelvin met with representatives from the bank.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.2theadvocate.com

