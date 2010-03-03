Eighteen-wheeler catches fire on I-10 eastbound

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two eighteen wheelers and another vehicle were involved in an accident that caused one of the trucks to burst into flames Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near downtown Lake Charles.



It happened around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday and took nearly five hours to clear the wreckage and cleanup diesel fuel and motor oil that had leaked onto the roadway.

Three LCFD units responded to the scene where there were reportedly two injuries, neither of which are serious. "Two of the occupants in the vehicle that was hit were taken by ambulance to the hospital, it's not clear what their injuries were, but it doesn't appear to be anything serious," said LCFD Chief Robert Johnson.

Gator 99.5's Todd Stone heard the crash from their nearby studio. "We heard the boom from inside the building," said Stone, "then we looked out the window and saw smoke and then came the flames. The entire cab of the truck was engulfed within minutes, within seconds. We saw flames, 20 to 30 feet high coming out of the truck."

According to Lake Charles Police the driver of the big rig that caught fire was cited for careless operation.

