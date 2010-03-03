Woman accused of abandoning her twins arrested

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Angela Batchelor's children are in state's custody, after police say she abandoned them with a stranger.

"It's a shame, because she had no legitimate reason to have left these children, other than what we believe to be a drug binge. She was getting high, and just left the kids there," said Sheriff Mancuso.

Over the weekend, Angela allegedly left her twin boys with a man living on Iris street, and told him she was going to the store; four days later she made it back. Fortunately, the children were unharmed.

"I know, right now, the kids are in a safe environment. Of course, that's good news for the children, but unfortunately momma is going to jail," said Sheriff Mancuso.

Batchelor is being charged with eight counts of cruelty to a juvenile. The man who claims to be the father of the two boys, said Angela has not let him see his children since December. He said this is not the first time this has happened.

"It happens time and time again, with her. She dumps them off with somebody, and just goes," said Aaron Fontenot. [She was] probably in some house doing drugs, hiding, partying. When I talked to detectives that's what I told him."

"She has a fairly lengthy criminal history, when it comes to drugs. I think child protection is in the middle of an investigation, as far as her other children," said Sheriff Mancuso.

After speaking with the children's father, we attempted to speak with Angela Batchelor's mother. She declined to comment.

This case is still under investigation.



