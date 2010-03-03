Early morning house fire destroys Lake Charles home

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An investigation continues Wednesday into what caused an early morning house fire.

It happened at a home on Angie Drive in Lake Charles around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were still on the scene after 5 a.m. putting out hot spots.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the home sustained considerable damage and may be a total loss.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.