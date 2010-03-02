Jennings girls’ basketball makes state title game

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lady Bulldogs will have a chance to win it all.

#2 Jennings' girls' basketball team will play #1 Vandebilt Catholic in the 2010 Class 4A state title game. They defeated #11 Glen Oaks in the semi-final round by the final of 57-51.

As for the #3 Lady K's of South Beauregard, they were unable to get the win in their Class 2A semi-final game. They lost to #2 St. Thomas Aquinas, 57-32.

Three other local girls' basketball teams will play semi-final games. All semi-final games will be played in Hammond, LA.

#3 Starks will play #2 Saline on Wednesday, March 3rd at 3:30pm. That's a semi-final game in Class C.

Two local teams will play for a spot in the Class B state title game. #1 Fairview will lock up with #4 Hathaway on Thursday, March 4th at 5:00pm.

