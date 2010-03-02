CPSO needs help finding missing mother of two

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Investigators with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's office have identified the names of two twin boys left at a Lake Charles home after their mother left to get food, and never returned.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, over the weekend 35-year old Angela Batchelor asked a man living on Iris Street if her and her two children could stay with him. Batchelor reportedly left the two children with him saying she was going to get food. The man says she never returned for her children. That's when he contacted law enforcement about the abandoned children.

The sheriff's office was able to identified the twin boys and the mother, Angela Batchelor late Tuesday afternoon after the story was reported on kplctv.com. The biological father of the two children saw his children's pictures on KPLC's web site and called CPSO. Although they are not disclosing the name of the father or the children, investigators do need your help finding the mother, Angela Batchelor.

Anyone who knows the location of the mother is asked to call CPSO Detective David Burnett at his office at 431-1325 or on his cell phone at 502-1285. The children are now in the custody of the Office of Community Service.

