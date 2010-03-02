Authorities searching for person who abandoned baby

FORT POLK, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk's Military Police and Beauregard Crime Stoppers want to find out who abandoned a newborn baby boy at the South Fort Fire Station in early December.



The boy, who was two to 14 days old when he was left alone outside the fire station on December 6th, was wrapped in a polyester quilt blanket.



The Safe Haven law is an option for parents of newborn babies who are unable to take care of the baby, but in this particular case, the requirements of the Safe Haven law were not met.



Anyone having information about this case should contact the Fort Polk Military Police Investigations Section at 531-9468.



A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information, which can be left anonymously.



For more information about the Safe Haven law in Louisiana, click here, or call 1-800-CHILDREN.

