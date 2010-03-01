Downtown hotel deal falls through - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Downtown hotel deal falls through

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's not what the Downtown Development Authority wanted to hear, but a downtown hotel at old Sears site has been scrapped. Even though they had another three months to get the funding needed, the Lake Charles Hotel Group says the writing was on the wall. However when the current economic climate clears they say they're still interested in doing business in Lake Charles.

"They interested in doing something on that site or on the Lakefront and that's one of the reasons they wanted to make sure that they did what was in the best interest for the City of Lake Charles," said Billy Loftin, Lake Charles City Attorney.  

In comes plan B - the Third Circuit Court of Appeals is now calling dibs on the Old Sears property. But it's highly unlikely they'll need the entire two and a half acres.

"We are going to have to meet with their architects, look at their design, their requirements for parking and other aspects of the project and then make a determination of how much they need... And how much would be available for development by another developer," explained Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach.  

Speaking of developers: The DDA has released the names of the three developers looking to build on track 1a - south of the Civic Center: in no particular order they are:

- Atlanta based - GWL Construction (the same developer responsible for the Muller's Project)

- The Cypress Group out of Baton Rouge

- DeVere/Swepco/Watco out of Houston.

"They are all aiming for what is called mixed-use which is a combination of residential and commercial," said DDA President Adley Cormier.  

To sweeten the deal, this past Friday one of the three developers made a proposal for a hotel on track 1B and 1C - property directly behind the Civic Center between Bord Du Lac Drive. Due to confidentiality agreements it's still not clear which developer aims to build the hotel, but it too isn't a done deal. Just as they did with track 1A - the city is also sunsetting the property for 30 days giving some 200 potential developers the opportunity to submit their plans.

"We want the process to remain open and transparent and get the most out of each project," said Cormier. "We want all of the land to be able to have high value and have great use. And to have opportunities for businesses, residences, restaurants commercial... We want that to be able to find a home in downtown Lake Charles."

Meanwhile negotiations for track 1A are still ongoing, with the DDA expected to make a recommendation to the City Council on March 8th.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly