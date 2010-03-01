LSU football starts spring practice

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - One down, 15 more to go.

The Tigers began spring practice in Baton Rouge as they prepare for the 2010 season.

This was the first of 15 spring practices for the team.

"I thought the first day was a great day," LSU head coach Les Miles said. "It was a short, fast-paced practice, a lot of young guys running around."

Miles has 12 starters back on the roster looking to improve on what happened in 2009. That season might be defined by the home loss to Florida, the loss in the Capital One Bowl against Penn State, and the now infamous loss to Ole Miss where the Tigers had clock management issues. Despite having some experienced players, Miles says spring practice is a great chance to see which inexperienced players step up and get noticed.

"Some of these young guys that haven't played will get an opportunity to see the field," Miles said. "And they look like they're trying to make their presence felt."

Quarterback Jordan Jefferson is once again expected to lead the Tigers on offense. He says he's doing everything he can to improve going into 2010.

"I'm going to have to really be focused," Jefferson said. "I'm going to have to really be on top of my game this year. I'm going to bring as much as I can. Study as much film, get better every day during practice and become a new player."

LSU's spring game is on March 27th in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.