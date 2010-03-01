McNeese Banners presents Miller lecture - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Banners presents Miller lecture

The following is a press release from McNeese State University:

Jeffrey A. Miller, a vice president with Halliburton, will give a free presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, in Parra Ballroom of the Student Union Annex at McNeese State University.

The topic is titled "Oil: Is It a Sustainable Resource?" and the lecture is co-presented by the McNeese Banners Cultural Series and the Executive Speaker Series program of the McNeese College of Business.

Miller is vice president of Halliburton's Baroid Product Service Line, a provider of specialized products and services to the exploration and production segments of the oil and gas industry. In this capacity, he is responsible for all aspects of Baroid's global performance.

He has extensive knowledge in the oil service business with more than 10 years experience including his current job as well as previous jobs in Indonesia, Angola and Venezuela. Much of Miller's career has been focused on new technology that allows companies to better drill, produce and extend the life of oil and gas reserves. He began his career with Halliburton in 1997 as director of financial reporting. Before joining Halliburton, he worked for Arthur Andersen LLP for eight years. Miller earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture and business from McNeese and has a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M University. He is a certified public accountant.

For more information, call the Banners office at 475-5123 or visit the Web site at www.banners.org.

