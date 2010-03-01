Car accident involving school bus in Moss Bluff

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a Calcasieu Parish school bus carrying 40-50 students was involved in a two car crash Monday afternoon. Rescue crews were called to the scene near Tomahawk Drive in Moss Bluff. None of the students on board the bus were injured. One parent said when his daughter was late he began to worry.

"She's supposed to be home by3:40pm, everyday. And, I looked at my wife and she was like, it's five [minutes] to four," said Scott Bellon.

His daughter was late coming home from school because her bus was struck by another vehicle. The Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office said it all happened because a driver ran a stop sign.

"The bus was headed west on Tomahawk Drive, and the truck was headed south on Arrowhead drive. [He] ran a stop sign. The school bus struck the Nissan on the side," said Sgt. Corey Manuel with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Nissan pick up that ran the stop sign ended up in the ditch, costing the driver more headache than if he would have waited in the first place. Luckily none of the kids on board where injured in the crash. Nevertheless, when parents got word of the accident, they could not help but worry.

" Panic, you know, right off the bat. With weather like this, rain and everything, we did not know how bad it was," said Bellon.

In the end, it was not bad at all. But, area bus drivers are saying, when people refuse to follow the law, it puts children at risk.

"Just be cautious. We are out there trying to pick up, or drop off the kids at school times. Just stay behind. It's not going to take that much time. You can't be in that much of a hurry,"said school bus driver, Jane Milstead.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.