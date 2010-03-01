Special surprise for one Vincent Settlement student

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Private First Class Brandon Young wasn't supposed to come home for another ten days, but he surprised his son Dominick at school on Monday.

PFC Young will be deploying for Iraq on Thursday and will be gone for a year.

Watch later editions of 7 News and check kplctv.com for more on this surprise visit.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.