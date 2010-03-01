Police looking for bank robber in Jennings

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Jeff Davis Bank located on West Division in Jennings on Monday.

Jennings Police said a man walked into the bank just before 11:00 A.M. and demanded tellers put money in a bag.

According to police, the suspect never displayed a weapon during the robbery.

After the tellers filled the bag with money, police said the suspect walked out of the east side of the bank, turned south and ran to a parked vehicle. Authorities say the suspect got in the vehicle and sped off.

"Units responded within minutes from the sheriff's department and the police department, however we didn't locate the suspect," said Jennings Police Chief Johnny Lassiter. "The investigation is continuing at this time."

Authorities don't have a complete description of the suspect, only describing him as a white male of average height and built, last seen wearing a black hoodie. Police also do not have a good description of the get-a-way vehicle.

Police said the bank was putting together footage from their cameras located inside and outside of the building with the hopes that the footage will provide a more accurate composite of the suspect.

The bank resumed operations shortly after the robbery.

According to authorities, no customers were in the bank during the robbery and no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jennings Police at (337) 821-5513.

