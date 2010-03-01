Community meetings on upcoming legislative session

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The state legislature meets at the end of this month for its regular legislative session.

The state's budget will most likely dominate the discussions on the floor, but State Representative A.B. Franklin wants your input on what matters most.

He's hosting three community meetings in Lake Charles starting Monday night. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center at 2009 North Simmons Drive.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday at Oak Park Middle School starting at 6 p.m.

The third and final community meeting is Wednesday at Brentwood Elementary School from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, call 491-2320.

