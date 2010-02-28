Pokes are tied up

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The Cowboys are currently in a four way tie to claim the final spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

The teams the pokes are tied with are listed below.

McNeese State (5-9)

Northwestern State (5-9)

Nicholls State (5-9)

Lamar (5-9)

There are only two conference games left to play. The Cowboys face Southeastern Louisiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Their final game is against Central Arkansas on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

