Pokes are tied up

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The Cowboys are currently in a four way tie to claim the final spot in the Southland Conference tournament.
The teams the pokes are tied with are listed below.
McNeese State (5-9)
Northwestern State (5-9)
Nicholls State (5-9)
Lamar (5-9)
There are only two conference games left to play. The Cowboys face Southeastern Louisiana on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Their final game is against Central Arkansas on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
