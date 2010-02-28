New study looks at Louisiana's supply and demand for fuel

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The National Incident Management Systems and Advanced Technologies Institute has begun a three-year project to review Louisiana's supply and demand for fuel, particularly when it comes to disaster recovery.

NIMSAT Director Ramesh Kolluru says the agency is developing a public-private communication on the issue with the help of more than $600,000 in federal stimulus money passed through the state Department of Natural Resources.

NIMSAT also will look at the overall energy profile of the state and present a better look at the consequences if certain fuel supply lines go down during a disaster such as a hurricane.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)