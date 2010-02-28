Shreveport widow sues fire department over her husband's death.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The wife of a Shreveport firefighter who died after falling from a city truck in a local 2009 Mardi Gras parade is suing her husband's former department over his death.

In a suit filed this week in Caddo District Court, Traci Adams alleges negligence on the part of Shreveport emergency responders contributed to the December death of Tommy Adams.

The suit claims the responders didn't follow proper procedures in clearing her husband's airway. The suit also contends that a supervisor should not have instructed her husband to clean the fire truck, which led to his fall.

Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover and Fire Chief Brian Crawford said in a statement they were disappointed the suit was filed and will refute all the allegations.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)