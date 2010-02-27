St. Louis Boys and Girls capture state titles

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The St. Louis Catholic High School Soccer program has captured two state titles.

The boys defeated Vandebilt 2-1, winning their seventh state title. Goals were scored by John Paul Miller and Adam France.

The girls team won their third consecutive state title, beating Vandebilt 2-0. Goals were scored by Alli Gallier and Jodi Chatters.

7Sports caught up with the girls team after the game to talk about winning their third title.

Jodi Chatters scored the second goal. "It's amazing," she said, "We've worked so hard for this. The seniors, this is our third state championship, we're just really really happy."

"I was very excited, third time in a row, it's just awesome," said goal keeper Rebecca Walker.

Head Coach Duncan McDonald stated, "We were so prepared, we scouted them, we knew what they were going to do, we knew what they were going to play like, and it was just a well fought game. We just pushed a little bit harder towards the end, and I'm just thrilled for the girls to do it three times in a row, it's amazing for them."

