Roller blading coast to coast for cancer

By Crystal Price - bio | email

KIRBYVILLE, TX (KPLC) - Two athletes from New York are quickly rolling their way through the United States in an effort to race money for Leukemia and Lymphoma organizations across America.

Steven Feigenbaum, 28, and Dan Bowen, 30, began their 3,000 mile journey February 1st in St. Augustine Florida.

The two athletes recently reached their 1,000 mile mark right after they crossed the Texas and Louisiana state line.

The journey on roller blades is part of a foundation that raises money and awareness for cancer organizations.

"The reason we're doing this is to raise money and awareness forHuntington's Disease Society of America and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society," said Steven Feigenbaum, co-founder of In Motion for a Million.

Feigenbaum and co-founder Dan Bowen launched the organization back in August of 2008.

The two athletes have been training in preparation for the journey over the last 18 months.

"Not too many people have ever roller bladed across the country," said Feigenbaum. "We'll be going from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean."

They roller blade in front of a motor home that is also serves as the athletes' temporary home.

Phil Repaci serves as the group's track supervisor

"My job is to protect them," said Repaci. "I also cook the meals and make sure we stay on route."

The two athletes hope to make it to their final destination in San Diego California by April 24th.

"Our goal is to get 1 million people to donated at least 1 dollar or more to help cure cancer," said Dan Bowen, co-founder of the foundation. "This way the next generation won't have to worry about it."

If you would like information on how you can donate to the cause or track the crew's progress across the country, click on "In Motion for a Million" to the right.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.