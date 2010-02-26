Saints will compete for two state titles

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The St. Louis Saints Boys and Girls soccer teams will each be competing for state titles against Vandebilt High School tomorrow.

The Lady Saints have a chance make school history by winning their third consecutive title.

Lady Saints' player Claire Mosley, said "We're just ready to go out there and bring the state title home."

"They just worked hard all year round and this is what they wanted," said Duncan McDonald, the Lady Saints head coach.

The boys team will attempt to capture their seventh state title.

"This is what we've always been working towards," stated Campbell Flynt.

Both teams have each had success alone, but they've never been able to win titles together.

"It's always kind of been a dream of ours to do it all together, now we've finally accomplished that and now that we're here, we want to finish it off," said Jason Oertling, the Saints head coach.

Lady Saints player Cydney Chatters said, "They [the boys team] won freshmen year and we didn't, and last year and the year before they came so close, so it's really exciting that they get to do it this year."

The teams have received a tremendous amount of school support leading up to their games, and if they both win, they're eager to see how the school will react.

Oertling stated, "It won't be as crazy as the New Orleans Saints winning the Super Bowl, but I think it's something that as far as this community and school, I think it's something to be proud of and we're going to enjoy this one for a long, long time.

The Lady Saints game today has been postponed due to weather. It will be played Saturday at the McNeese State Soccer Complex at 4:00 p.m. The boys team will play in Houma on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.