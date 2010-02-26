Lake Charles man shot during robbery

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Last night what started as a robbery turned into a shooting at Whispering Pines apartment complex in Lake Charles.

The victim is in stable condition, but the suspects remain at large.

"Our victims were approached by three black males, probably in their 20's. They demanded items from the victim, a gun was produced and the victim was shot at least one time," said Sgt. Mark Kraus of the Lake Charles Police Department.

The suspects then fled the scene, but the police do have a good description of the three black males, they are all around 5'9''with light or medium builds.

The first suspect had on a tan hooded sweatshirt, the second a black hoodie and the third was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Sgt. Kraus does have this advice for anyone approached with a gun.

"Obviously as a police agency we have to encourage our public if they are confronted with a person with a weapon, and that person demands money from them, we want those people to comply," said Kraus.

Sgt. Kraus does want to make the point, self-defense is always an option and robbery with a weapon is a crime that not only puts the victim's life in danger, but the offender as well.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who may have more information on this case, their number is 439-2222.

