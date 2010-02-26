St. Louis girls' soccer game postponed

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Rain has changed everything.

The St. Louis Catholic girls' soccer team was hoping to play Vandebilt Catholic in the Division Two state title game.

But that didn't happen.

Bad weather has caused the Division Two girls' state title game to be postponed to Saturday, February 27th at 4pm. The game will still be played in Lake Charles at the McNeese State soccer field. The Lady Saints will be looking for a third-straight state championship.

It won't be the only state soccer championship St. Louis fans will be concerned with. The boys' team from St. Louis will also play Vandebilt Catholic on Saturday, February 27th. They will lock up in the Division Two boys' state title game. That game will be played in Houma, LA. It's set to start at 6pm.

Stay tuned to KPLC this weekend for 7Sports' coverage of the St. Louis soccer programs in their quests for a state title.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.