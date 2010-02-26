Suspicious box on road in Gillis contained parts to meth lab

By Crystal Price - bio | email

GILLIS, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a remnant from portable meth lab on the 4000 block of Perkins Ferry Road around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities responded to the scene after a concerned driver stopped by the sub station in Moss Bluff to tell them about a suspicious box on the side of the road.

Upon arrival investigators noticed some chemicals in the box that could possibly pertain to a meth lab.

After further investigation authorities determined the strange box was a remnant from a portable meth lab.

North Perkins Ferry Road remained closed for at least three hours for the Hazmat Team to begin a proper disposal of the box.

"Right now there's no danger to the public," said Sgt. Mary Pierrottie. "The Hazmat Team will take it and dispose of it properly."

Residents in the area are stunned that portions of a meth lab were found in the rural area.

"We travel this road quite a bit," said Bud Marcantel of Westlake. "I've never seen anything like this happen before."

"I hate that it's so close to my house with my children," said Josh Buras of Gillis. "It's definitely something that doesn't need to be happening around here."

Authorities opened the road back up around 3 p.m. once the Hazmat Team removed the box from the roadway.

If you have any information involving the remnants of the portable meth lab, feel free to contact the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office at 491-3601.

