New MSU president could be named this summer

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University could find out who its next president will be this summer.

The search committee adopted an application deadline this week of April 5.

The committee will then choose and interview the semi-finalists. Two candidates will be chosen after that for recommendation to the full board.

The board will convene in May or June to make a final decision.

Outgoing president Dr. Robert Hebert will step down June 30.

He has been president for 23 years, and has served at McNeese for more than 4 decades.

