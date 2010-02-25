Shooting at Lake Charles apartment complex

The following is a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On 02/25/10 at approximately 9:28PM, LCPD was called to 4451 5th Avenue (Whispering Pines) in reference to a robbery / shooting. Upon Officers arrival they found a victim that had been shot once during a robbery. Victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment; injuries are non-life threatening at this time. LCPD is currently looking for three young (late teens to early 20's) black male suspect(s) believed to be responsible for this crime. All were approximately 5'9 in height with light to medium builds, one suspect had on a tan hoodie, one had a black hoodie and the third was in a white t-shirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call LCPD or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.