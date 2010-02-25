Saints make offers to 13 players

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - That's the one problem when you win a championship.

Sometimes you can't keep everybody who just helped you win a title.

The Saints are trying to keep 13 restricted free agents. The team submitted qualifying offers to these players. Terms were not disclosed by the team.

Here is the list of 13 free agents the New Orleans Saints have made qualifying offers to:

1. Pierre Thomas (RB)

2. David Thomas (TE)

3. Lance Moore (WR)

4. Courtney Roby (WR)

5. Marvin Mitchell (LB)

6. Usama Young (DB)

7. Roman Harper (DB)

8. Chris Reis (DB)

9. Zach Strief (OT)

10. Jammal Brown (OT)

11. Jermon Bushrod (OT)

12. Remi Ayodele (DL)

13. Anthony Hargrove (DL)

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.