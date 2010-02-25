Riley: Ex-cop deserves prison for cover-up

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police superintendent Warren Riley says he feels betrayed by a former lieutenant who pleaded guilty to helping cover up a deadly police shooting in Hurricane Katrina's aftermath.

Riley told reporters Thursday that former Lt. Michael Lohman and any other officer who participated in a cover-up deserves to go to prison.

Lohman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to obstruct justice and is cooperating with federal investigators. Prosecutors say Lohman supervised the department's investigation after police officers shot and killed two unarmed civilians and wounded four others on the Danziger bridge less than a week after Katrina's August 2005 landfall.

Riley said he was briefed on the shooting but never saw any of the reports that Lohman and another investigator allegedly falsified to protect their fellow officers.

