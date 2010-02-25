Fire at Place Vendome Apartments

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The fire that ripped through the Place Vendome apartment complex in Lake Charles has left several families with nothing. At around 4pm on Thursday afternoon the Lake Charles fire department responded to the call.

"The first incoming crews arrived at the scene. Heavy smoke was coming out of the south end of the building. That's when crews went to work," said Captain Jeremy LeBlanc with the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Out of the seventeen units in the building, only five were occupied. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze.

"By the time I made it back to my house, I opened my door and blaze just came out. I just ran back out and called 911," said resident, Shawanda Jefferson.

The five families displaced by the fire are being relocated to another area of the apartment complex.Property manager Crystal Carmack said she is glad everyone made it out alive.

"We made sure that everyone was out of the building. There was nobody in the building. We got them out quickly. We're just going to wait and see what the investigation comes up with," said Carmack.

The fire remains under investigation, as the cause of the blaze is still unknown. Authorities have suggested that the fire most likely started in one of the kitchens.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.