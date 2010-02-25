Jennings Police investigating shooting death - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings Police investigating shooting death

Kenneth Pelican (Source: JPD) Kenneth Pelican (Source: JPD)

By Crystal Price - bio | email

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - Authorities in Jennings are investigating the death of a man found shot to death in his car on Wednesday night.

Jennings Police were initially dispatched to a vehicle crash at the 1100 block of West Street in Jennings around 10:00 p.m.

Upon arrival authorities found Kenneth Pelican, 31, of Jennings shot to death in his 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora.

Police are not disclosing the amount of times Pelican was shot because the case remains under investigation.

"We received quite a number of tips this morning and we're following down all the leads that we received earlier in the morning right now," said Detective Danny Semmes of the Jennings Police Department.

Jennings Police said this is one of many shootings they've seen on the south side, and after further investigation they feel the murder could be related to other crimes.

"We've probably had 4 other shootings since the first of the year," said Semmes. "A lot of it is related to drugs and violence, and the two go hand in hand."

While the police investigate, residents nearby fear their small town is far from safe.

Adron Mouton has served as owner of Jay's Lounge on south Main Street for 5 years now and he said the criminal activity in the area continues to become worse.

"I am really stunned," said Mouton. "We had fights and stuff but not all this killing and murdering."

Mouton feels something needs to be done before another life is lost.

"They need to get the big people in here to clean this city up because there's too much of it and something needs to be done," said Mouton.

If you have any information on the case, you're urged to contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 824-0423 or the anonymous tips line at (337) 275-9002.

