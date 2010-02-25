Rep. Charles Boustany speaks at Obama health care summit

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) - Louisiana Representative, Charles Boustany attended President Obama's Health Care Summit earlier today.

At the summit, Boustany spoke on several issues where republicans and democrats differ, and some areas where both sides agree. Boustany is hopeful the President will listen to bipartisan solutions and scrap his current plan.

Serving his third term in office, Boustany sits on the House Ways and Means Committee with jurisdiction over tax policy, Medicare and entitlement programs.

