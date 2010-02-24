Pokes get early lead, but lose to LSU

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - So close.

That's what the Cowboy baseball team has to be thinking after their 2-1 loss in Baton Rouge to LSU.

McNeese opened up the game by gaining the lead. An RBI double by outfielder Lee Orr drove in Steve Irvine. That made it 1-0 Cowboys.

But then in the fifth inning, the Tigers tied the game. Blake Dean's RBI single drove in Trey Watkins. That tied the game up at 1-1.

In the eighth inning, the Tigers took the lead for good. A solo home run by Micah Gibbs off of MSU's Zach Butler was the difference as LSU survived to win, 2-1.

Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri was quoted in LSU's official press release as saying: "I thought it was a well-played game, and I have to give a lot of credit to (McNeese State coach) Terry Burrows and his team; they are a very solid program that gave us everything we could handle," Mainieri said.

Now McNeese will go on the road to face Louisiana Tech in a weekend series. The series runs from February 26th through February 28th.

