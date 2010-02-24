Darren Sharper talks about future with Saints

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds of fans showed up in Lafayette to congratulate Darren Sharper on his Super Bowl victory this afternoon.

While Sharper is still riding high after winning the big game, one thing that remains in doubt it his future with the team as the Saints decided not to put the franchise tag on him.

"Not placing the franchise tag on me allows me to explore my options, so I'm going to do that," said Sharper.

Sharper does intend to look around this off season, but he knows where he hopes to be playing next year.

"In my heart everyone knows that I want to come back and be a Saint, and do what I said I wanted to do after the Super Bowl and that's repeat, so we'll see if that happens but my options are open right now," said Sharper.

Although there is a chance Sharper could be playing for a different team next season, he couldn't help but look ahead at what it will take for the Black and Gold to repeat as champions next year.

"There's a couple of leaders that are not going to allow you to become complacent, because the coaches can say all that they want to say, but it comes from within the team to have that drive to win another world championship because it's tough to do," said the Saints Pro Bowl safety.

Sharper will become an unrestricted free agent next month.

