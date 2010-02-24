Second teen dies from Tuesday's I-10 crash

ACADIA PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A second teenage has died as a result of Tuesday's two car crash on I-10 near Rayne.

State Police say 18-year old Benjamin Guidry of Church Point and 17-year old Aaron Richard of Branch were killed when the car they were in crossed the median from the eastbound lanes, then crossed the westbound lanes and slammed into a large tree. Richard died Wednesday from his injuries.

According to investigators, 17-year old Brennen Sonnier of Church Point was traveling in the right lane eastbound on I-10 in a 2000 Honda Accord. A 1998 Volkswagen driven by 32-year old Megan Collum of San Antonio, TX was traveling in front of Sonnier. Police say Sonnier bumped the rear end of Collum's car, which officials say, caused Sonnier to loose control of his car and cross the median, striking a large tree.

Sonnier received moderate injures and was transported to a local area hospital. Collum was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Troopers remind drivers that state law requires you to wear seatbelt anytime you travel in a motor vehicle.

