Leesville man convicted of arson

LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A Vernon Parish jury convicted a 66-year old Leesville man of arson.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said Darrell Wayne Westmoreland was found guilty of setting fires in the Camp Baker area in February 2008. The fire destroyed 179 acres of timberland valued at more than $80,000.

Westmoreland was convicted on February 11, 2010 and faces up to 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Sentencing is set for April 15th.

Copyright. 2010 KPLC All rights reserved.