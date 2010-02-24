LDWF to hold Law Enforcement Academy Graduation on Feb. 26

The following is a press release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The 25th Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy Graduation will be held Friday, February 26, 2010 at 10 a.m. in the Louisiana Room at the LDWF Headquarters Building, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

The graduation will add seven new agents to the 224 agents within LDWF's Enforcement Division following six months of training. The event will include the presentation of colors by the LDWF Enforcement Color Guard, presentation of awards and the Oath of Office ceremony.

LDWF agents enforce hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources. Their duties include checking dealers, restaurants, breeders, farmers, and transporters for compliance with regulations governing limits, quotas, licenses, sizes, registrations, legal documents and accepted behavior. Agents are also trained for search and rescue and are charged as the lead agency in search and rescue missions after hurricane type events.