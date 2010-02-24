The Calcasieu Parish School System celebrates successes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish School System:

Kaufman Principal Karen Williams earned her credentials as a School Turnaround Specialist and was honored at the University of Virginia by the Darden/Curry Partnership for Leaders in Education. Kaufman has increased its School Performance Score from 85.5 in 2007 to 98.7 in 2009.

Jasmine Baker, 4th Grade student at J. D. Clifton Elementary, is one of 39 winners of Crayola's Annual Juried Children's Art Exhibit, titled Visual Voices: Speak Up for Creativity. Her entry was chosen from thousands of submissions received across the US and Canada. Jasmine's winning artwork will soon be on display at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C. and its offices around the country. Jasmine's art teacher is Laura Moreau.

Jake Adaway, Henry Heights Elementary 5th grader, won first place in the Louisiana School Boards Association's "Louisiana" Art Competition in the Grades 5-8 Category. His art teacher is Deborah Fontenot. Honorable mentions were awarded to Hunter Hoosier, Barbe Elementary 4th grader, and Shawn Nunez, Sulphur High 10th grader. Hunter's art teacher is Mark LeBeau and Shawn's art teacher is Michael W. Danos.

S.J. Welsh Middle's FBLA was featured in the winter edition of the national FBLA magazine. Mary Baker is chapter advisor.

Moss Bluff Elementary Teacher, Ashleigh Schulz, was featured in a case study titled, Wikis, Blogs, and Podcasts Help Fifth Graders Learn and Go Green by Learning Objects, Inc.

Two Frasch Elementary art students had work selected to be displayed at the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. Landen McGavok's artwork was exhibited in January and Raygan Brown's work was displayed in October. Frasch's art teacher is Jennifer Manuel.

J.I. Watson librarian Adrienne Oakley was awarded a Louisiana State University scholarship for the Master's Degree program in Library and Information Science.

Two Sulphur High students, Aaron Miller and Lori Childress, are the first students in the parish to pass the Adobe Certified Associate exam in Visual Communication. These students will go on to work on two more Adobe Certified exam(s) in Web Communication and Rich Media. Renee' Ryan Fiser is Aaron and Lori's Digital Media/Web Design instructor at the Lake Charles-Boston Academy of Learning.

 

