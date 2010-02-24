Owner: the Rider, LeJeune and Estes Families of Southwest Louisiana

1401 Country Club Road

Lake Charles, LA 70605

337-480-1550

The Gardens, an Assisted Living facility, consist of 39 single or double occupancy apartments designed to accommodate active seniors by providing 24 hour supervised care. Our spacious unfurnished apartments come equipped with full or economy sized kitchens, a walk-in shower, and separate living and bedroom areas. Residents are encouraged to decorate their apartments to create a home-like atmosphere. These seniors enjoy socialized outings and daily activities from music, to dancing, baking, bingo and much more! Our closed in courtyard is designed to allow the residents to explore freely within the safety of the facility walls, while enjoying the fresh air of the outdoors. Pets are also welcome! The Gardens staff works closely with the residents and their families to ensure their changing needs are met.

The Gardens and The Guardian House is Lake Charles' first and only "true continuum of care" facility. The only kind like it in Louisiana and the surrounding five state area, The Guardian House, is Lake Charles' Alzheimer specialists. The Guardian House offers specialized 24 hour nursing care for our memory impaired residents. Our 60 bed nursing facility allows a low resident to nurse ratio that ensures our residents receive the best care. Consisting of three separate locked units, each unit is specifically designed to encourage residents to socialize, participate in specialized activities, and wander freely in a safe and secure environment.

The Gardens and The Guardian House is a locally family owned and operated facility. In the health care business for over 25 years, the Rider, LeJeune family has been serving the community of Lake Charles for 10 years. The owners are actively working in the homes each day, and are easily accessible to both the residents and their families.