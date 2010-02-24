200 North Huntington

Sulphur LA. 70663

Phone: 337-528-2273

Fax: 337-310-0199

Monday thru Friday...Closed on weekends

Programs:

"The Wise Penny" Thrift Store

Social Service Department

Volunteer Coordinator/Transportation

Community Education Center

Care Help of Sulphur, Inc. was organized in January 1984 by people in our area who saw a need for an organization to provide assistance to people in emergency situations. In March 1984, we were incorporated, named our first Board of Directors and elected officers.

We opened our doors shortly thereafter and began serving the needs of families and individuals. In addition to the area residents, we assist people passing through who are in emergency situation and fire victims. The organization has continued to grow throughout the years and we have had the opportunity to help thousands of people who needed temporary, emergency assistance. We are very thankful for the tremendous support received from our community.