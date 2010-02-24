200 North Huntington
Sulphur LA. 70663
Phone: 337-528-2273
Fax: 337-310-0199
Monday thru Friday...Closed on weekends
Programs:
"The Wise Penny" Thrift Store
Social Service Department
Volunteer Coordinator/Transportation
Community Education Center
Care Help of Sulphur, Inc. was organized in January 1984 by people in our area who saw a need for an organization to provide assistance to people in emergency situations. In March 1984, we were incorporated, named our first Board of Directors and elected officers.
We opened our doors shortly thereafter and began serving the needs of families and individuals. In addition to the area residents, we assist people passing through who are in emergency situation and fire victims. The organization has continued to grow throughout the years and we have had the opportunity to help thousands of people who needed temporary, emergency assistance. We are very thankful for the tremendous support received from our community.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.