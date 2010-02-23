Cowboys ready for showdown against LSU

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In baseball, you hear it all the time:

This game is just as important as the next game. Every game counts for just one win.

But is that really true when McNeese State plays LSU in ANYTHING?

Probably not.

The Pokes will get their shot at the Tigers on the baseball diamond on Wednesday, February 24th. The game will be played at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Can McNeese win this game? The players think so.

"Genuinely, we feel like we have a chance to go in there and win," Cowboys third baseman Steve Irvine said. "Our coaches teach us you don't go two-stepping into a fight. You go in ready to throw the first punch and that's the way we're going to go in there…We're not going to be tip-toeing around. If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best and we plan on being the best."

"There's a little bit of extra excitement because everybody's real big on LSU," Cowboys first baseman Bryn Thompson said. "But we're trying to get some of that over this way at McNeese."

MSU has to be feeling good after sweeping Valparaiso in a three-game series to start 2010. Head coach Terry Burrows wants his team to gain confidence from that, without becoming overconfident.

"You don't want them to go on thinking they're world beaters after the first weekend," Burrows said. "Look, it's early. We told them that. They understand that. The bottom line with us, with these guys, is whether or not they can be consistent day-in and day-out."

As for being intimidated by the defending national champions, Irvine says that will not happen.

"We're not afraid," Irvine said. "We're going to go in there and expect to come out with a victory because anything less is not going to be acceptable. It's not going to be a fun ride home."

First pitch between the two teams is at 4pm.

