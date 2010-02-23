Main Street Financial Federal Credit Union

Owner: Member Owned, CEO/ President Cary Anderson

Lake Charles Location: 3600 Nelson Rd

5827 Hwy 90 East

Prien Lake Mall next to Kohl's.

Phone Number: 337-437-3994 or 800-436-8328

Nelson Road: Mon-Fri 9am-6p; Tue- 9am-5p; Sat 9a-1p

Hwy 90: Mon- Fri 8am-4:30pm

Prien Lake Mall: Mon-Fri 10a-6p; Sat 11a-5p

Main Street Financial FCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative overseen by a voluntary Board of Directors. We provide our members with a wide variety tools and products they need to reach their financial goals during every stage of life; for graduating high school and starting college to retiring, and everything else in between- even life's unexpected events.

Main Street's membership includes seven communities, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development employees, contractors, and consultants, and over 200 diverse Corporate Partners. If you or your immediate family members live, work, worship, or attend school in Livingston, Calcasieu or Cameron parishes, you can become a Main Street member. Join today! Also, any student in the East Baton Rouge Parish School system and their immediate family or household members are eligible to join.

Main Street Financial FCU believes the SWLA area has huge opportunity for growth. We hope that as we help our individual and business members grow and achieve their dreams that their success will be echoed throughout Southwest Louisiana.