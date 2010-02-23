Owner: Dr. Jana Kaimal

(337) 310-REST (7378)

or 1(877) 597-REST (7378)

Fax: (337) 310-7382

4820 Lake Street

Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605

217 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Suite 102

Moss Bluff, Louisiana 70611

Kade Drive, Suite 2

Jennings, LA 70546

Office hours: Monday – Friday 8 - 5

Open 7 day a week for sleep studies

The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana is a state of the art sleep center and the only nationally accredited sleep lab in the Southwest Louisiana area. Our accreditation is through the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. We specialize in the diagnosis and management of many sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, shift worker's sleep disorder, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy.

Dr. Jana Kaimal established The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana and began operation on March 1, 2000. Dr. Kaimal added Dr. Phillip Conner and Michelle Zimmerman NP to his team. The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana has the only two board certified sleep specialist in Southwest Louisiana. Both physicians are registered and dedicated to their practice in sleep medicine. We want to be known as the best comprehensive sleep center in the state.

---

OPEN HOUSE

Thursday, March 11, 2010

2:00pm – 7:00pm

Information pertaining to Sleep Apnea,

Insomnia, Snoring, and many other sleep-related disorders will be provided.

Sleep Screenings Massages

Refreshments Door Prizes

Sleep Specialists on hand to answer questions

CPAP and Insurance Specialists also available