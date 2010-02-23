Owner: Dr. Jana Kaimal
(337) 310-REST (7378)
or 1(877) 597-REST (7378)
Fax: (337) 310-7382
4820 Lake Street
Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605
217 Sam Houston Jones Parkway, Suite 102
Moss Bluff, Louisiana 70611
Kade Drive, Suite 2
Jennings, LA 70546
Office hours: Monday – Friday 8 - 5
Open 7 day a week for sleep studies
The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana is a state of the art sleep center and the only nationally accredited sleep lab in the Southwest Louisiana area. Our accreditation is through the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. We specialize in the diagnosis and management of many sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, shift worker's sleep disorder, insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness and narcolepsy.
Dr. Jana Kaimal established The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana and began operation on March 1, 2000. Dr. Kaimal added Dr. Phillip Conner and Michelle Zimmerman NP to his team. The Sleep Disorder Center of Louisiana has the only two board certified sleep specialist in Southwest Louisiana. Both physicians are registered and dedicated to their practice in sleep medicine. We want to be known as the best comprehensive sleep center in the state.
---
OPEN HOUSE
Thursday, March 11, 2010
2:00pm – 7:00pm
Information pertaining to Sleep Apnea,
Insomnia, Snoring, and many other sleep-related disorders will be provided.
Sleep Screenings Massages
Refreshments Door Prizes
Sleep Specialists on hand to answer questions
CPAP and Insurance Specialists also available
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
