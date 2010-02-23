Support the Calcasieu Community Clinic

By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Health care costs in the United States have reached an all-time high. Half of all personal bankruptcies stem from medical expenses and many families are left skipping out on check-ups because of the price tag.

The Calcasieu Community Clinic is filling in the gap locally for our chunk of the 390,000 Louisianans who work each day – without health coverage.



This free clinic is made possible only through volunteer physicians, nurses, pharmacists and your generous donations. To keep this service thriving in our five-parish area, make plans to attend the 2010 "A Black Tie Affair" Gala on Saturday, March 6th at L'auberge du Lac.

It will be a night of great food, fellowship, fundraising and foot-tapping with Vince Vance and the Valiants...all to keep an integral part of our community going strong. Click here for ticket information.

