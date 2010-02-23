Woman arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

On February 19, after further investigation of a complaint involving sexually inappropriate comments to two juvenile girls, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Jennifer Baccigalopi, 28, of Lake Charles.

Mrs. Baccigalopi confirmed to the detective she was aware her husband, John J. Baccigalopi, Jr., 40, made the comments to the girls on several occasions since September 2006 and did nothing to stop it. In addition to Mrs. Baccigalopi knowing about her husband's comments, one of the juvenile girls stated Mrs. Baccigalopi made a lewd sexual comment to her on one occasion.

Mrs. Baccigalopi was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $10,000.

Mr. Baccigalopi was arrested on January 6 and charged with aggravated incest and 40 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile for the sexually inappropriate comments and touching. He was released from jail on January 12 after posting a $25,000 bond.

CPSO Detective Patty Bailey is the lead investigator on this case.