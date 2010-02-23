Officials prepare for winter road conditions - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officials prepare for winter road conditions

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – The cold weather we will experience overnight could have an impact on your morning commute.

Local officials are preparing to help ensure your drive is a safe one. The Louisiana State Police will have extra troopers on patrol overnight.  

"We always see an increase in crashes whenever we have precipitation, whether it's rain or a wintry mix," said Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Public Works will have crews on standby.

"We'll stay with the event as long as it stays with us," stated Terry Barrett, Area Supervisor of Calcasieu Parish Public Works.

Public Works did not deplete their supplies the previous time the parish encountered winter weather. Barrett says spray trucks are full and ready to go.

"They're loaded with ethylene glycol, which is antifreeze, and we apply that to any and all of our bridges," he said.

Sgt. James stated, "Bridges and overpasses tend to ice first so these are the spots to be most careful."

Public Works also plans to use two dump trucks loaded with sand if need be.

"In some cases we will physically go out with shovels apply sand to those bridges," said Barrett.

Both the State Police and Public Works are in close contact with the national weather service.

Barrett said, "It's just a matter of having these elements ready and making sure we have personnel available to man the equipment when we get the call."

