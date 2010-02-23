New details about Jennings shooting that left teen on life support

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old found shot at a Jennings apartment complex on Tuesday remains on life supports at a Lafayette hospital. There are now new details about what investigators found inside the apartment.



Jennings Police arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly shooting the teenager.



Police arrested Kenneth Pattum, 20, of Jennings. Pattum has been charged with attempted manslaughter. The incident happened at the Markwood Apartments, located near Louise Street and Granger Street.



Authorities received a call from Jennings American Legion Hospital where the victim, a 14-year-old black male, was transported by relatives to the location. He was then airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The teenage victim is a resident of Rayne. He was staying at the apartment where the shooting occurred.



Investigators say during the search of the apartment where the shooting occurred, several identification cards and driver's licenses were found that were traced back to several burglaries that had occurred in Lafayette.



The information found has been passed onto the Lafayette Police department and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513 or 337-821-275-9002.



