Motorist notice big change on I-210 commute

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) –  The I-210 construction project began this morning. The two phase project is set to improve I-210 from the bridge to the I-ten interchange.

"I use I-210 everyday, all day," said commuter Latonia Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux and other motorist noticed a big change on their commute. Construction crews reduced I-210 east bound and west bound to one lane on the entire bridge through Lake Street. Crews will alternate working on one lane at time.

Traffic will be moved around for the next few days back and forth," said Ronnie Dupont, the Calcasieu and Cameron Parish Area Engineer for the DOTD.

Dupont says more extensive work will take place between the I-210 bridge and Lake Street.

"It was built over 50 years ago and needs more rehabilitation," he said.

According to Dupont the roadways from lake street to I-10 are in better shape.

Dupont said, "We will do some minor repairs, shoulder repairs, patching, replace the sides."

Throughout the construction process officials are asking motorist to exercise caution while driving, and also to be patient.

"Obviously there's going to be some construction," said Dupont.

The construction is expected to take ten months, and some drivers aren't sure whether it will have a negative impact on their commute.

Brita January stated, "It will delay me in getting to work on time."

For many motorists, getting to work on time will mean finding an alternate route.

"Just might have to take I-10 Bridge so I won't be late for work," said Thibodeaux.

January stated, "Probably start using the I-10 Bridge first, traffic might be backed up as well though."

However, many motorists have found the positive side to the construction.

"At the moment it's a minor inconvenience, but I think when they're done it is gong to be better for all of us," said commuter Jerry Sonnier.

Weather permitting officials say the goal is to get the job done as quickly as possible.

Commuters are being asked to try and avoid areas under construction.

